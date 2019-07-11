Became known the real reason for the break Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk
For three months fans of the star couple Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk to discuss their divorce. with whom he starred in the movie “a Star is born”. After all, the couple began to deteriorate during the filming.
And so the media called the new reason for the gap. Write that stellar marriage was prevented by another woman — the mother of Bradley Cooper Gloria Campano.
All four years that the couple was together, she followed her son on the red carpet, appearing at public events. Even at the ceremony “Oscar” Cooper was holding one hand Irina, a mother. Moreover, Gloria lived in the same house with her son and daughter-in-law. They say that Irina really did not like that the mother still has a great influence on his son and actively took up the upbringing of a granddaughter of Leah, which came to light in 2017.
Such attention was drawn to Irina, she asked her husband, affect the mother and live separately. In the end, she delivered an ultimatum: her or the mother. Cooper made his choice. Shake could no longer live under the same roof with her mother in law. This was the real reason for the separation of the pair, which did not make their marriage official.
Irina with her daughter moved to a mansion in new York.
Say, Gloria did not approve of his son’s choice. And she previously rejected previous prospective brides — Renee Zellweger and Zoe Saldana, with whom he had an affair.
After the official dissolution of the marriage, he made an ambiguous post about her mother, confessing my love for her. Fans suggested that it was a complicated relationship mother-in-law and sister-in-law caused the divorce of Fame and Edgar.
