Became known the reason for the divorce of Fame and Edgar Kaminskyj
1 July 2019, the court officially divorced the star of the spouses Edgar and Glory Kaminski. Still parting commented only Edgar, however, never stating the reason for the decision. Recently on the website of the unified register of court cases came the decision in the case of former spouses, which also was the reason of divorce. On the website confirmed that the application filed by Edgar and that is all due to the fact that they began to move away from each other.
“The plaintiff refers to the fact that after having children, the couple started to drift apart from each other, disappeared, interest in each other’s lives. The plaintiff with the defendant have different personalities and views on life. For the last time the parties actually reside in the same room, but do not support marriage, not have a joint household. The further joint life and the preservation of the family is impossible, therefore asked to satisfy the claim, marriage break,” says the decision.