Became known the reasons for the failed transfer of Neymar to Barcelona
Neymar
All the summer transfer window has continued the Saga of the transfer of the striker “Paris Saint Germain” of Neymar to Barcelona.
The parties then approaching some form of consensus, then re-dispersed.
On the night of the 3rd of September, everyone knew that Neymar stays in PSG.
Famous sports journalist Guillaume Balage in the author’s column on the BBC revealed the details of the negotiation process and the reasons why Neymar, who wanted to return to Barcelona, not reunited with Messi and Co.
Even after the humiliating defeat at Anfield against Liverpool in the second leg of the semifinal match of the Champions League (0:4) that cost the Catalans reach the final, between the President of Barcelona, Josep Bartomeu and the leading players there was a serious conversation, during which Bartomeu promised to return Neymar.
The President was confident of the desire of the Brazilian return to the camp Nou, and the 32-year-old team captain Lionel Messi said that 27-year-old Neymar will become the Central figure of Barca in a few years.
However, the leadership of the Catalan club’s proposed PSG.
The only official offer Barcelona made a week before the transfer window closes – August 27.
While the Paris club quickly agreed to the proposal of the Catalans – 115 million euros + 15 million in bonuses and three players to choose from. PSG chose Ivan Rakitic, Jean-Clair of Modibo and Ousmane Dembele.
The stumbling block was Dembele, who refused to defend the colors of the Paris club.
Later, the Parisians demanded to increase the amount of the transaction for 20 million, what Neymar himself said that he personally willing to pay this amount in tranches of 5 million euros.
However, PSG have said that it is against the rules of the French football Federation.
The Saga of Neymar, in essence, was closed.
It is noted that in a year Neymar will have the opportunity to redeem his contract with the Parisians. To this end, the Brazilian need to contact the chamber of dispute resolution.