Became known, the result of re-test Ronaldo to the coronavirus
Cristiano Ronaldo
The Portuguese striker, Juventus Cristiano Ronaldo was the second test on coronavirus, reports Portuguese publication A Bola.
Is it the same as the first one gave a negative result.
In addition, the results of the tests among the players, coaching staff and employees of the club from Turin.
The Portuguese now with the family is at Home on Madeira. When the player will return to Italy, he will spend a mandatory 14 days in quarantine.
Note that apart from Cristiano with the permission of the club left the territory of Italy, the German Sami Khedira and Bosnian Miralem Pjanic, the former player of “Shakhtar, the Brazilian Douglas Costa and Argentinian Gonzalo Higuain.
Recall that three of the player “Juventus” – Daniele Abuse, Blaise Matuidi and Paulo Dibala contracted coronaviruses.