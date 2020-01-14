Became known the salary of the players of real Madrid and Barcelona
The salary of the players Madrid “real” and Catalan “Barcelona” became known to the public after the publication of the Total Sportek published these data based on the merged information in the Internet.
According to the source, which leads isport.ua the Belgian winger real Eden hazard, who moved to “Santiago Bernabeu” last summer from Chelsea, is the highest-paid player of his team. His weekly salary is 400 thousand pounds.
In Barcelona best offer gets the expected captain of the team Lionel Messi. The Argentine earns 1.24 million pounds every week.
The salaries of the players of real Madrid in the week:
-
Eden hazard: £ 400,000
-
Gareth bale: 350 000 GBP
-
Sergio Ramos, James Rodriguez and Toni Kroos at 200 000 pounds
-
Luka Modric: 180 000 GBP
-
Luka Jovic: 170 000 GBP
-
Marcelo: 150,000 lbs
-
Raphaël Varane: 140,000 GBP
-
ISCO: 120 000 GBP
-
Dani Carvajal: £ 100,000
-
Marco Asensio and Casemiro: £ 90,000
-
Nacho Fernandez: 70 000 pounds
-
Rodrigo: 66,000 lbs
-
Brahim Diaz and Lucas Vazquez: £ 60,000
-
Alphonse Of Ariola – 45 000
-
Vinicius Junior: £ 40,000
-
ANDREY LUNIN: 25,000 lbs
-
Dani Ceballos: £ 20,000
-
Borja mayoral: £ 10,000
-
Eder of Milito and Ferlan Mendy: unknown
The salaries of the players of Barcelona in the week:
-
Lionel Messi: 1 244 000 pounds
-
Luis Suarez: 405 000 pounds
-
Frankie de Jong: 360 000 GBP
-
Antoine Griezmann: 346 000 pounds
-
Sergio Busquets: 260 000 pounds
-
Ivan Rakitic: 230 000 GBP
-
Gerard Pique: 220 000 GBP
-
Samuel Umtiti and Ousmane Dembele: 210 000 GBP
-
Sergio Roberto: 170 000 GBP
-
Arturo Vidal: 155,000 pounds
-
Jordi Alba: 150,000 lbs
-
Marc-Andre Ter Stegen: £ 90,000
-
Arthur Melo: 85,000 lbs
-
Nelson Semedo: £ 60,000
-
Clement Lengle: 45 000 pounds
-
The ANS Faty: 17 138 pounds