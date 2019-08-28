Became known to all the participants of group tournament of the Champions League: video highlights from matches
Wednesday, August 28, was held the final leg of the round of the playoffs most prestigious club tournament of Europe — leagues of Champions.
Champions League. Round of the playoffs. The second legs
Ajax (Netherlands) APOEL (Cyprus) — 2:0 (Alvarez, 43, Tadic, 80). The first match — 0:0.
“Brugge” (Belgium) — LASK (Austria) — 1:0 (Vanaken, 70). On 81 minutes, deleted the Post (LUSK). The first match — 1:0.
“Slavija” (Czechia) — “CFR Cluj” (Romania) — 1:0 (Borel, 66). The first match — 1:0.
Amsterdam “the Ajax” after a goalless draw away against APOEL at their home arena, named after legendary player and coach Johan Cruyff, very confidently held the second leg, not having to doubt his superiority. However, to score the semi-finalist of last year’s Champions League was only at the end of the first half, when connected on a cross from the left defender Alvarez headed the ball into the net but the ball had enough masters for the final success. It should be noted that the referees did not count two more goals in the gate rivals — first Huntelaar goal canceled for offside, and after a couple of minutes will not count for a similar reason, the goal in the performance. The final score was set tadić in the 80th minute, just shot into the corner from outside the penalty area.
The offender Kiev “Dynamo” Belgian “Brugge”, following an away victory over Austrian laskom a long time kept their fans in suspense until the 70th minute Vanaken (by the way, who scored the Dynamo in the home match) has closed the head of the corner. It seemed that the Austrians are doomed, but no — four minutes later Klauss penalty leveled the score. However, in the 81st minute of the guests were in the minority, when for two yellow cards, the field prematurely left Central defender of the Post, and then missed the second goal finally buried the hopes of the Austrians to succeed the former midfielder Lugansk “Dawn” Emmanuel Bonaventure, released just a minute before scoring punch to replace it. Note that the Ukrainian Brugge defender Eduard Sobol spent the entire match on the bench.
Prague “Slaviya” followed by the minimum away victory beat Romanian “CFR Cluj” and the house. The only goal the people of Prague have scored in the second half, when Boris burst into the penalty area at the place of the left flank and fired into the far corner. Thus, the “Slavia” for only the second time in history to qualify to the group stage of the Champions League — the first was in the 2007/2008 season, when the people of Prague in a group with Sevilla, Arsenal and Steaua finished third and continued performance in the UEFA Cup.
Recall that the draw for the group stage of the Champions League (eight groups of four teams) will be held on Thursday, August 30 (19:00) in Monaco. Your rivals will recognize the following teams: Manchester city, Liverpool, Chelsea, Tottenham (all — England), Barcelona, real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Valencia (all Spain), Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Bayer Leverkusen, Leipzig (all Germany), Juventus, Napoli, inter, Atalanta (all — Italy), “Paris St Germain”, Lyon, Lille (all — France), “Zenith”, “Lokomotiv” (both — Russia), club Brugge, Genk (both Belgium), Shakhtar (Ukraine), Ajax (Netherlands), Benfica (Portugal), Salzburg (Austria), Olympiakos (Greece), Dinamo (Croatia), Galatasaray (Turkey), Slavia (Czech Republic), “Crvena Zvezda” (Serbia).
