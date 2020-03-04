Became known to the calendar of the national team of Ukraine in the League of Nations
On the eve of the draw for the group stage of the League of Nations season-2020/21.
The Ukrainian team, which this season will play in the elite division of the League And got to the group A4, where they will meet 4-time world Champions – Germans and “just” world champion 2010 Spain national team.
In addition, the group with the Ukrainians got the Swiss. It is the match against Switzerland the team of Andrey Shevchenko will make his debut in the second draw of the tournament.
A full schedule of games:
3 Sep
- Germany – Spain
- Ukraine – Switzerland
6 Sep
- Spain – Ukraine
- Switzerland – Germany
10 Oct
- Spain – Switzerland
- Ukraine – Germany
13 Oct
- Germany – Switzerland
- Ukraine – Spain
13 Nov
- Germany – Ukraine
- Switzerland – Spain
16 Nov
- Spain – Germany
- Switzerland – Ukraine
We add that the national team of Ukraine has repeatedly met all the rivals in the group. However, statistics of meetings are sad or “blue-yellow” none of them beat in regulation time.
In six games against Ukraine, Germany 3 meetings ended in a draw.
Even sadder statistics with the Spanish – only once the Ukrainians played a draw with 4 defeats.
In the record of the Ukraine national team have one victory over Switzerland, but it was won on penalties in the 2006 FIFA world Cup in the 1/8 finals.