Became known to the financial requirements of Neymar to Barcelona and real Madrid
Neymar
Barcelona and real Madrid continue to lead the cold war over the transfer of Neymar.
However, the constant trend information none of the parties seems to be a favorite in the fight for the Brazilian.
At the same time and current club Neymar – “Paris St Germain”, and the player himself want the issue solved as soon as possible, and the negotiations do not stop.
One of the points of contention is the excessive financial requests of the stars.
According to AS, the 27-year-old forward Parisians have set “blaugranas” and “Blancos”, the following conditions: contract, for a period of 5 years with a salary of 675 thousand Euro net per week (35 million annually).
Last season, Neymar took part in 28 matches in all competitions at club level in which he scored 23 goals and 13 assists. The forward contract with the French club valid for another 3 years.