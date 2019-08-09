Became known venue for a unification bout between the Stud and Russian Beterbiev

Стало известно место проведения объединительного боя межу Гвоздиком и россиянином Бетербиевым

The fight between the WBC world champion light heavyweight Alexander Stud (16-0, 12 KO’s) and IBF title holder Arthur Beterbiev (14-0, 14 KO’s) will be held in Philadelphia (USA), reports xsport.ua citing ESPN.

About this source became known from the words of the Manager of the former world champion Luis I. (39-7, 20 KO’s) Keith Connolly, whose client will perform in the undercard of the fight between Ukrainian and Russian.

The fight Carnations – Beterbiev will be held on August 18.

