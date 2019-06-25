Became known, when Mars could be habitable
Scientists have restored the unknown details of the ancient history of Mars.
It is known that in the past he was subjected to meteorite bombardment, but several billion years ago has lost water and became a desert.
Between these events, on the red planet, probably, there were conditions suitable for life, according to
Modern theory says that once in the Solar system, a period of so-called Late heavy bombardment. At the time gas giants migrated to their current place and their gravitational attraction unleashed a barrage of stones on the inner planets.
The Dating of this event is the subject of longstanding controversy in the scientific community. Most experts agree that the bombing was a 3.8-4 billion years ago.
But a recent study put this theory into question.
Scientists have studied mineral grains of meteorites from the Sahara desert, which contain the oldest known fragments of Martian rock.
Probably the shock, which threw them from the surface of the red planet, occurred about 20 million years ago.
“Small pieces of stone inside of these meteorites are the oldest known pieces of planetary crust in the Solar system. This is the most ancient and primitive part of Mars that anyone has ever seen,” – said the study’s lead author Desmond Moser from the University of Western Ontario in Canada.
Grains of zircon and other minerals in the meteorite comprise of the order of 4.48 billion years. Scientists have suggested that they came from the southern highlands.
It is known that the hemispheres of Mars differ and the thickness of the crust, and age of rocks. In 1980-ies of the experts have suggested that once he encountered a large cosmic body with a diameter of one thousand kilometers.
Such disasters leave an obvious trace in the composition of the rocks.
So, more than 80% of the mineral grains of the “affected” areas of the Earth and the moon possess unique features.
But samples of Martian soil did not contain any evidence of an ancient meteorite bombardment.
The authors of the study concluded that there were no space impacts on Mars in the last of 4.48 billion years.
Conditions suitable for the development of life (pressure and temperature) is probably formed much earlier than thought – 4.2 billion years ago.
Lose moisture Mars began approximately 3.5 billion years ago, i.e. “the window of habitability” amounted to about 700 million years.
Earlier it was reported that in the atmosphere of the red planet have found methane – it may indicate the presence of life.