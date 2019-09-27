Became known, when Ukraine will begin selling the iPhone 11
September 10, Apple unveiled in Cupertino new iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max iPhone, smart watches Apple Watch Series 5 and the updated iPad a week ago, in more than 30 countries started selling new products. Now finally became known, when the “Apple” gadgets will get to Ukraine.
When and where?
Thus, sales in Ukraine will start on 11 October, but on 4 October it will be possible to pre-order on the sites of authorized Resellers.
Also official partners have prepared for the start of sales special prices on new items and great deals for first time buyers. They will act only a few days from 11 to 13 October, so the Ukrainian buyers should hurry.
Prices
Unfortunately, the official distributor does not disclose the cost of new gadgets. They will be available the day of the start of pre-orders is October 4th.
We will remind, in the USA the price tag iPhone 11 starts at $699. iPhone iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max will cost $999 and $1099 respectively. The new iPad 7th generation with 10.2-inch screen, costs $329. And Apple watch Series 5 valued at $399. But our numbers are always higher.