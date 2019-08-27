Became known, when will the sequel “the Black Panthers”
American producer and head of Marvel Studios Kevin Feige called the date of when fans should expect on the big screen the sequel to “Black Panther”.
It is reported by CNN.
Before it became known that the Director of “Black Panthers” Ryan Kugler has signed a contract with Marvel studios will do a sequel film about a superhero from Africa.
Feige and Kugler said that the film will debut in theaters on may 6, 2022.
The plot revolves around the first “Black Panther” was a dark-skinned crown Prince T Challa, hereditary ruler of the fictional African country of finding wakanda, the guard consists of women.
“The black Panther” was able to raise more than $1.3 billion in worldwide box office, it is a serious contender for the “Oscar — 2019”.