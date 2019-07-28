Became known which diet reduces the risk of cancer
How to reduce the risk of colon cancer.
Scientists have discovered that people, often including seaweed in your diet, significantly lowered the risk of developing colon cancer.
The benefits of algae to protect people from bowel cancer, said experts from the National Cancer Center, about the study which is described in detail in the article of the journal European Journal of Nutrition. Scientists have studied the characteristics of the diet, 923 people who have been diagnosed with colon cancer, and in 1846 healthy participants.
As a result, the authors of the project stated that “by including in the diet of marine algae can significantly reduce the risk of colon cancer”.
The most pronounced effect of protection against colorectal cancer, the researchers recorded the men who made up the group with the highest rate of eating seaweed. In this group, participants had a probability of occurrence and development of colorectal cancer was 35% lower compared to people who also ate the seaweed, but occasionally little.
“The use of Japanese kelp helped fans of seaweed to reduce the risk of developing the disease by 42%, and the use undarii Cirrus — 18%,” stated the scientists.