Became known, who bad to drink bottled water
Such water can be dangerous for women.
Scientists from the U.S. found that drinking bottled water can be dangerous for women as it leads to infertility.
As studies have shown that this water contains BPA, which is extremely dangerous for productive body functions. Also, a substance used in the manufacture of many other items, however in the plastic it affects inside the water.
We will note that earlier in production use component bisphenol a, which is an even stronger effect on health, including on reproductive function. When this was proven, the producers decided to change the composition of the plastic, making it more secure.
However, new research suggests that BPA may be even more dangerous.
Within their experiment, the scientists assessed the condition of the worms who were given both types of bisphenol. Both groups of worms have lost the ability to reproduce. In addition, was low, and the viability of young embryos after bisphenol S.