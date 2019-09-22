Became known, who left the fifth ether “Tanzu s with a stars”
The fifth broadcast of the popular project “Tantsi z with a stars” (“1+1”) was dedicated to the years that have changed the lives of project participants. On the floor out of 11 couples. On the balcony of the participants were supported by TV presenter Nadezhda Matveeva — she left the show last aired.
After the speeches, leaders of judicial voting is a pair of Daniel of Salem and Yulia sakhnevich. They received 28 points. The lowest scores — 20 — went to couples Jiji and Michael Kukulka.
— Every air of tension in the project is growing, — admitted “the FACTS” the judge of the show Vlad Yama. But more interesting to observe our participants.
Before the announcement of the decision of the audience voting on the floor “Dancing” was made by the famous trio “Il Volo”.
In the risk zone were couples Maruv and Jay, Jiji and Jan Cybulski. In the show there are a couple of Jiji. Maruv left the project.
– Thank you to all my team who helped me to prepare, ‘said Maruv, not hiding tears. — I since the childhood saw this project and wanted to get into it. Thank you for flying. Hard to combine touring and dancing. In fact, I’m so depressed…
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter