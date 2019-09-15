Became known, who left the fourth the air “Tanzu s with a stars”
Twelve pairs participated in the project “Dances with stars h” (“1+1”) fought on the floor in the fourth ether. He was devoted to love, and star heroes shared their candid stories. During the live broadcast took place and the marriage of the judge of the show, the prima ballerina of the national Opera of Catherine Kuchar and famous dancer Alexander Stoyanov. The master of ceremonies at a wedding has become a popular TV presenter, former participant of the project Lesya Nikityuk. For one broadcast in the armchair judges returned and popular performer MONATIK.
– The fourth ether has become one of the most eventful for the entire project, — admitted “FACTS” producer Vladimir Zavodyuk. — Our team did everything to make this night memorable for not only competitors and spectators, but also judges of the project. But, I promise, we will never cease to surprise you!
According to the results of judicial voting, the leaders of the air was a pair of Anna Rizatdinova and Alexander Prokhorov, who scored 40 points, the fewest received Kucuk Mikhail and Elizaveta Druzhinina — 30.
Before the announcement of the results of audience voting, on the floor held wedding dance Kuhar and Stoyanov.
In the risk zone were couples Elena Kravetz and Max Leonov, Nadia Matveev and Valery Shokhin, Daniel Salem and Yulia sakhnevich. The project has left a pair of Hope Matveeva Shokhin and Valery.
– Since the first broadcast, I prepared “the last word”, — said Nadia Matveeva. — I learned a lot about myself, I realized that if you like something, there are no obstacles! Everything will be fine — I just know it.
