Became known, who left the sixth air “Tanzu s with a stars”
Ten couples took to the floor in sixth broadcast of the popular show “Dances with stars h” (“1+1”). This time the theme of the evening was one of his favorite movies and characters of the project participants. Each dance has turned into a little movie. It was evaluated by judges and the audience, and on the balcony a pair of supporting actor “Quarter 95” Eugene Kosh expert “Poverty meni beauty” Anna Butkevich.
After the speeches, the results of jury the first place was the pair of Ksenia Mishina and Eugene the cat (30 points), and the latter took Mikhail Kuchuk and Yelizaveta Druzhinina (14 points).
– This broadcast was unexpected and bright, — admitted “the FACTS” the judge of the project Vlad Yama. — Michael Kucuk reiterated my Mask, which I used to dance in tandem with Natalia Mogilev. It is interesting to observe how changing technical capabilities of the project.
Before the announcement of the audience voting on the floor with the new hit “Live” by the group “The Hardkiss”.
The audience his vote saved a couple of Michael Kukulka, and in the risk zone were Jiji and Jan Cybulski, Alex Yarovenko and Alain Shoptenko. The show left a couple of Jiji and Yana Cybulski.
– Finally, I want to tell the truth: thank you! said Jiji. — Especially people who made me take part in this program. Yana — if not for her I would have changed. Dancing changes people. Go, dance! Thank you to the jury, which was making me nervous. I am a happy man! Now I went to write new songs.
