Became known, who left the third air “Tanzu s with a stars”
The third broadcast of the popular project “Tantsi z with a stars” (“1+1”) was devoted to the Ukrainian theme. Thirteen pairs of participants went to the floor under domestic hits. On the balcony all participants supported the winner “Tanzu s with a stars”, the singer Natalia Mogilevskaya. The results of the jury voting top scores — 28 points — got a couple of Anne of Rizatdinova and Alexander Prokhorov. The lowest points — Michael Kukuk and Elizaveta Druzhinina.
During the audience voting on the floor made Natalya Mogilevskaya with the hit “Have CIV on”.
– After the third live I can say that this season of the project — the strong, — told the “FACTS” the judge of the show Vlad Yama. — Many participants show itself quite unexpectedly. Watching them with each ether more interesting.
In the risk zone were a couple: Serge and Adeline, Jiji and Jan Cybulski. In the show there are a couple of Jiji and Jan Cybulski. The project has left Serge and Adeline.
– Friends, in Ukraine there are a lot of shows, which should raise the rating, said Serge. — I have to go!
