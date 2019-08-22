Became known, who will dance in the new season of “Tanzu s with a stars” (photo)
In the greenhouse capital of the exhibition was the presentation of the new season of the popular project “Tantsi z with a stars” (“1+1”). The party was called “disco” and collected almost all the participants of the show, which starts on Sunday, August 25. Due to touring schedules and are unable to attend the presentation Marov, Serge, Michael and Alex Kuchuk Yarovenko. But to support colleagues came to the former members of the “Tanzu” — Natalia Mogilevskaya and Anita Lutsenko. Vlad Yama, who will once again sit behind the judges ‘ table and even held a dance master class!
It is known that all players of the season about a month preparing for the dance marathon. It will last until mid-December, fourteen live broadcasts! The party was first called partners star parties. Among them are many those who are already well-known for the dance show. Will the winner last season — Ilona Gvozdeva, which received the “Golden ball” in a pair with Igor Lastochkin. Now Ilona will be a couple of Vladimir Ostapchuk. Pairs of dancers were distributed as follows: Dzidzo — Jan Cybulski, Daniel Salem — Yulia sakhnevich, Alex Yarovenko — Alain Shoptenko, Michael Kuchuk — Lisa Druzhinina, Sergey — Adelina Delhi, Marov — Eugene Dmitrenko, Lyudmila Barbir — Dima Zhuk, Tanna — Igor Kuzmenko Ksenia Mishina — Eugene the cat, Anna Rizatdinova — Alexander Prokhorov, Elena Kravets — Max Leonov, Nadezhda Matveeva — Valery Shokhin, Victoria Bulitko — Dmitry Dikusar.
— This season is very strong contestants and dancers — admitted to “FACTS” head of the project Vladimir Zawaduk. — I guess the fight will be extremely intense. Right from the first broadcast.
A well-known dancer and choreographer, the winner of the project “Dances with stars z” Ilona Gvozdeva again became a bride. She has published on his page in Instagram photo on which poses in a wedding dress.
