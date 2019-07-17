Became known, who will play “the king of rock-n-roll” Elvis Presley
27-year-old Austin Butler will play Elvis Presley in the biographical film by baz Luhrmann. The role of the “king of rock’ n ‘roll” claimed a lot of actors, but Baz managed close to convey the image of Presley.
This was told by the 56-year-old film Director:
“I knew that the film would be doomed to failure if the casting we will make the wrong choice. We thoroughly searched for an actor who could only pass the natural movement of the singer, his vocal and the vulnerability of the artist… I heard about the work of Austin Butler in the Broadway production of “the Seller of ice cometh” (The Iceman Cometh)… finally found someone who can play one of the greatest men in the history of world music.”
The plot of the upcoming film based on the show careers of Elvis to fame. Shooting of the project is scheduled for 2020 in Australia.