Became known, who will replace Sara Sanders on the position of press Secretary of the White house
June 25, US first lady Melania trump has announced that its speaker Stephanie Grisham will replace the leaving from a post of the press Secretary the White house Sarah Sanders.
“I am pleased to announce that Stephanie Grisham will be the new press Secretary and Director of public relations! She’s been with us since 2015, the President and I can’t imagine a better person who could serve the administration and our country. Glad it works on both wing of the White house,” wrote trump on his Twitter feed.
From Grisham extensive experience in the campaigns of the Republican party, including in the presidential campaign of MITT Romney in 2012, writes the New York Post.
She joined the campaign of trump as an assistant for public relations in 2015 and became a spokeswoman for the first lady from 2017.
Sarah Sanders has not conducted press briefings from March 2019, breaking the long tradition of the presidential administration, according to which briefings were conducted much more often than once every few months.
It is unclear whether it will revive Grisham a regular press conference, often held daily at the work of previous presidential administrations.
