Became known, who will replace Vettel at Ferrari: Daniel Riccardo signed a contract with “McLaren”
Daniel Ricciardo
The team Formula-1 McLaren has officially announced that partner Lando Norris team from Woking the following season became the active pilot Renault Daniel Riccardo, which signed a multiyear contract.
The Aussie will replace the “McLaren” Carlos Sainz.
“The contract with Daniel – one more step in our long-term plan for team development. His partner will be Lando Norris. This is good news for our team, our partners and of course our fans,” said CEO Zak brown
I also want to thank Carlos for all your hard work and help in the progress of McLaren. He is a true team player and we wish him success in his career after leaving McLaren,” said the American businessman.
This reshuffle with absolute certainty suggests that science will take the place of Sebastian Vettel in Ferrari.
Further career of the German 4-time world champion yet shrouded in mystery.