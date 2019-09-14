Became known, who will return to the fourth ether “Tanzu s with a stars” (photo)
Sunday, September 15, will host its fourth live project “Dances with stars h” (“1+1”). We will remind, after the third broadcast of the project took Serge and Adelina Delhi. The theme of the fourth edition of the show “Evening of love”. Moreover, the producers decided to hit fans with an incredible surprise. Main event of the fourth ether will be the wedding of the prima and the Prime Minister of the Ukrainian ballet — Catherine Kuchar and Alexander Stoyanov, who will exchange rings, live and give each other vows under a festive crown.
We waited for this event for a long time, — admitted “FACTS” Catherine Kuchar. — Happy witnesses of our promises will be the audience of this popular project!
It’s not the only surprise of the organizers. In the fourth ether, the project will return the judge of the show Dima Monatic. He will evaluate the performances together with Catherine Kuchar, Vlad Yama and Francisco Gomez.
In turn, the star participants of the project will tell the audience stories from his own life so close to their hearts. Performances they will devote the native people, and some of the stars recognized in the love of its mate.
Anna Rizatdinova will tell the whole country about his unforgettable young love. The Olympic medalist is preparing together with Alexander Prokhorov to show a passionate Rumba.
Nadezhda Matveeva talk about unrequited love and the man she was never able to forget. Lyric Foxtrot, which she will perform in tandem with Valery Shokhin, will give all the experiences and feelings of the stars.
Daniel Salem, for the first time will lift the veil of private life and dance with Yulia sakhnevich energetic salsa.
DZIDZIO with Jana Cybulski “ignite” hall emotional Jive, and Victoria Bulitko with Dmitry Dikusar immerse viewers in an unforgettable tango.
On the balcony of the participants will meet a bright leading Lesya Nikityuk, who also happens to be the master of ceremonies will be the star of the wedding Catherine Kuchar and Alexander Stoyanov. From the participant “s Tancu with a stars” is preparing for the stars competitions and ceremonies, without which there is no Ukrainian wedding.
