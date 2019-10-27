Became known why Angelina Jolie is delaying the completion of the divorce
Although the collapse of the marriage of Angelina Jolie and brad pitt became known three years ago – in September 2016, the divorce is still not completed. More precisely, Jolie and pitt have already recognized the legitimate right of ex-spouses. However, neither the division of property, no agreement on the issue of child custody was never designed to end.
As reported by Hollywood Life, the actress specifically is delaying the divorce procedure, because it is still not ready to share with pitt overall responsibility for six children. Jolie wants at any price to obtain sole custody of all children. Angelina told the insider, quite satisfied with the current state of Affairs, when children live with her, and from time to time to visit my father. After all, due to the fact that the actor lives just a short drive from the house ex-wife in San Feliz, they may want to move often accompanied by the driver and the bodyguard, without attracting excessive attention of strangers.
Note that even in this situation pitt had to fight desperately. He was able to achieve the conclusion of a temporary agreement about child custody in November last year. To do this, brad had to prove that he lead a sober lifestyle. He only did it after undergoing treatment for alcohol dependence and publicly repented his past addiction to “green snake”. So now Jolie is no argument for depriving brad of joint custody. However, the actress still hopes that she, with the help of lawyers, will be able to come up with something and thus tries to delay the completion of the divorce.