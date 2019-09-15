Became known why Jennifer Lopez postpones wedding
The wedding of Alex Rodriguez and j-Lo we’ve been waiting six months. According to some insiders, can not wait at all…
In the spring of 2019, the Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez decided that the further in life they need to move together, and got engaged. Half a year has passed, and the wedding so no — one conversations.
You could write it off on scored work schedule Lopez: she constantly goes on tour and starred in the movie — September 12, the screens went Thriller “Strippers” with Jen in the lead role.
Anonymous said that Lopez took very seriously for myself to prepare for the role of a stripper Ramona. She’d spent hours practicing on the pole — the actress couldn’t make the necessary movement from the first. “So many bruises on my legs I have never had in my life, I tore a muscle in my shoulder, but in the end, the pylon I was subjected to,” she told Lopez.
The result of grueling workouts, according to the edition of NW, was the fact that Lopez has increased greatly in size, increase muscle. The singer gained almost 10 pounds, so no longer get into the dress that is chosen for the ceremony. “It just would disperse at the seams,” — said the publication.
Now, according to insiders, Lopez is looking for a new outfit, which will go to the altar with Rodriguez. But there is another side of the coin.
According to the same unnamed insider, Lopez just doubt the correctness of his choice and no longer sure that he wants to tie the knot with her lover. The portal GossipCop, however these rumours have refutes.