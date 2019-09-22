Became known why Meghan Markle took off his wedding ring
In early 2017, while work on the seventh and last for Meghan Markle season of “Force majeure”, the future Duchess of there was a curious case that could ruin her future marriage with Prince Harry. The incident was said 55-year-old Wendal pierce, who played the role of heroine’s father Meghan Markle, writes the Russian newspaper eg.ru with reference to The Sun.
One day, after the completion of the shooting day, when pierce decided to drive Markle, he saw their car pursuing paparazzi. Megan played while the bride of his on-screen lover — Mike Ross (actor Patrick J. Adams). As for her affair with the Prince, he was still far from the conclusion of the engagement.
It so happened that on that day Megan absentmindedly forgot to remove from the hands of the fake engagement ring, given to her character’s fiancé.
“I noticed him and said to her: “don’t Even think to get him out of the car! Rather take off your ring and give it to me!”— says Wendell.
As explained actor, he has already imagine the headlines that would appear the next day in the media: “Meghan Markle has officially become the bride of Prince Harry!” This obviously would cause stress for the actress, and for her beloved. He at that time decided not to propose to her.
It is clear that Meghan then quickly took the ring off. And since then has been careful to leave the set, leave there your “jewel”.
However, less than a year, as a place of fake engagement rings has taken on her finger now. Harry gave it to her in November 2017. Harry graced him with two diamonds taken from the bracelet of his beloved Diana. And the third, the largest gem he had brought from Botswana — the country where he began his love affair with Megan.
The publication notes that very soon the Prince and his wife will come again Botswana. They go under the official Royal tour, during which they will visit three African countries — South Africa, Malawi and Angola.
As for Megan’s film career that everyone thought was completed, recently, there have been doubts that she has gone forever from the movie. The fact is that, as it became known, she is still not fired or his Manager or agent. And, according to gossip, Megan who looked like she was bored with her “Golden cage”, may come back to Hollywood.
