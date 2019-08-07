Became new participants of the third season of “Tanzu s with a stars”
Updated in the third season, the flooring will go medalist of the Olympic games on rhythmic gymnastics, a young mother Anna Rizatdinova and popular rapper Seryoga, which is also known as a Seryoga.k.a polygraph Шарікоff.
“My life is very similar to the show. I’m used to the whole entourage. First here, as in real life, I will be surrounded by beautiful women and successful colleagues. And secondly, it’s time to learn new steps” — shared emotions Serge.
Anna Rizatdinova said that he always wanted to dance in this project. “I was wrong when I thought that ballroom dancing is easy. In fact, it is hard work. But I’m an athlete, and work does not scare me. Now, thanks to the project I had an amazing opportunity to live one more Olympic games, not only on the gymnastics Mat and on the dance floor”, — said the gymnast.
Who else will participate in the new season? Among potential candidates — Elena Kravets, Tayanna, Jiji, Bogdan Osipchuk. We will remind, have already confirmed their participation Maruv, Vladimir Ostapchuk, Victoria Bulitko, Michael Kukuk, Nadezhda Matveeva, Alexey Yarovenko, Ksenia Mishina, head, Barbir, Daniel Salem.