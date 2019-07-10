Became old, Putin began the search for his successor
The President of Russia Vladimir Putin is already looking for a successor among the young politicians. About it in interview to “Rossiyskaya Gazeta” said the Director of the all-Russia centre of studying of public opinion (VTSIOM) Valery Fedorov, says MC.
In his opinion, the Russians soon know the name of the successor, but his image and character can be defined now. So, the future presidential candidate may be in the age of 40-50 years, it will be the responsibility, dynamism and modernity. Also, Putin’s successor will have a strong character and is sure to be a patriot who “never sacrifice the independence of Russia, its sovereignty and great power status for overseas “cookies””, Fyodorov said.
Also the head of VTSIOM, said that Putin would change the Constitution to extend his term. According to him, the President has repeatedly argued that “under a” law rule is not ready”. “He did this in 2007, so why should he do it in 2023?” — said the interlocutor of the edition. While Fedorov noted that “the Constitution is not an icon” and nothing wrong with changing it there.
The newspaper reminds that on June 27, Putin in an interview with British newspaper the Financial Times answered a question about his successor. According to the President, he thinks about it since 2000, but the final choice is up to the voters. The head of state added that the situation in the country is changing, as a lot of people.
Last year during the open lesson in Yaroslavl, Putin said that the President can become a person of any profession. “As a rule, heads of States, governments are people who have either legal or economic knowledge, immersed in the society and laws in the interaction between people”, — he said, stressing that the management of the country necessary knowledge and skills.
As you know, Putin’s authority will expire in 2024. According to the Constitution, he can no longer run for President.
As previously reported “FACTS”, in Russia “publicly humiliated” Putin — such conclusion was made by the Russians, after seeing a harmless parody of the resident ComedyClubГарика Kharlamov.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter