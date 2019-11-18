Became richer by $ 600 million: the youngest billionaire in the world sold his business
The younger sister of Kim Kardashian, entrepreneur Kylie Jenner, loving sometimes to please fans of stylish “Nude” photo, sold a controlling stake in his company Cosmetics Kylie Franco-American manufacturer of cosmetics, Coty Inc. Writes about this “Tape.ru” with reference to the Daily Mail.
It is reported that over 51 percent of the stock Jenner has received $ 600 million. Coty will be responsible for overall Cosmetics Kylie, and Kylie Jenner will be engaged in creativity and communications. After confirmation of the transaction Coty shares on the new York stock exchange (NYSE) increased by 2.6 percent.
Kylie Cosmetics company was created in 2015 when Jenner was still a teenager. Originally Kylie Cosmetics sold sets of liquid lipstick and lip pencil. Now the company offers a wide range of products from brow gel to facial scrubs.
Originally Kylie Cosmetics sell their products only through the Internet, however, in 2018 began to sell it through retailer Ulta consisting of 1,1 thousand shops.
hardly fit in the bra.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter