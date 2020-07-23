Became vdoma salary Lucescu in Razi Yogo priznachennya Golovnin coach of “Dynamo”
Mircea Lucescu I Rinat Akhmetov
Mestone in kisekae “Dynamo” will be short. Already nastupnogo tyzhden team sbiraetsya after Otpusti gotovitsja before the new season.
Cervista “bilo-sing” namahage in zeitnot zapomniti the vacancy of head coach. Middle naybilsh mornig candidat on Qiu Posad razglyadet 74-ronago rumynskogo Foca Mircea Lucescu, which, for data sportarena.com, prebuf to Kyiv I vzhe pobyvav on Sportivny bas team in Con-Susp.
The President of club Igor kislogo Surks osobiste zvoniu MRC. From Razi Shadi Lucescu zarobit in Ukraine mayzhe 3 million Euro, powders Ziare.com.
However although apologive bazhannia Sources povernuti Lucescu in Ukraine, dovey fahiz on the first meeting place to put svoï vancini s vlasnikom “Shahtarya” Ratom Ahmedovym. Occurs scho before prenatal residual rsena about spitraw z “Dynamo” Lucescu to talk with the President “girnikiv” dwellers of ottimati shalanna.