Because of the coronavirus Delta stops serving 10 U.S. airports: a list of
Travelers who are accustomed to use the services of Delta Air Lines, will now have less opportunity to fly from the airport company announced that it would stop the service in 10 U.S. airports. About it writes USA Today.
May 29, representatives of Delta announced that it will stop working in 10 U.S. airports, serving cities such as new York, Los Angeles and Chicago, as part of the previously announced reduction in the overall maintenance schedule 85%.
According to representatives of airlines, airports, where the service will no longer be held, are “relatively close” to other, larger airports which travellers can use as an alternative.
In new York service Delta airport Westchester County stops, but passengers can still go to LaGuardia. Stop flights to Stewart International is the nearest major airport is JFK.
Delta customers can no longer use the Hollywood Burbank Airport and Long Beach in southern California, but flights to Los Angeles International will continue. Will not flights to Chicago Midway, but they will continue at the airport Chicago O’hare.
The changes will come into force on 3 June and will operate until September, the airline said, adding that this reduction is an attempt to minimize the exposure to employees of exposure to the coronavirus.
“By consolidating operations at a low flow of customers we can allow more of our people to remain at home in accordance with local guidelines for health care,” said senior Vice President sandy Gordon.
Pandemic coronavirus has led to the fact that the tourist business in the U.S. and the world practically stopped, which is very noticeable impact on air traffic. Previously, Nicholas Calio, CEO of Airlines for America, the most well-known lobbying groups in the aviation industry, told the Senate Committee that the average domestic flight is now 17 passengers, and international — a total of 29 travelers.
During a pandemic, Delta announced a reduction in domestic flights by 80% and international flights by 90%. The airline charges for changes until 30 September 2022 for customers whose flights have been booked until April 17 and cancelled until September of this year.
Other airports that will no longer work Delta include T. F. Green International and Manchester-Boston Regional, while neighboring Logan International in Boston will still be served. The company will no longer serve Oakland, alternatively passengers San Francisco International.
In addition to these airports, Delta will no longer fly to Newport News/Williamsburg International, is located near Norfolk International in Virginia, where the flights will continue; and also to the airport Akron-Canton, although travellers can still go to Cleveland Hopkins, Ohio.
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 12
[name] => In USA
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => novosti-ssha
)
IN THE UNITED STATES
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 11590
[name] => US airlines
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => aviakompanii-ssha
)
US airlines
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 12862
[name] => Delta Air Lines
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => delta-air-lines
)
Delta Air Lines
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 19227
[name] => Delta
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => delta
)
DeltaFacebookVkontakte
bookmark