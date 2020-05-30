Because of the coronavirus, players and staff of FC Karpaty canceled the match with “Mariupol”
Stadium “Ukraine”
The match Karpaty – Mariupol canceled due to the outbreak of the coronavirus in the Lviv club. This was reported in the Directorate of the Ukrainian Premier League.
“The match of the 24th round Karpaty – Mariupol by the decision of the Directorate of the Premier League will not happen. The reason for testing for COVID-19 found positive results in individual players and the staff “of the Carpathians”, – stated in the message.
The infected aren’t showing symptoms, they were sent to the isolation.
The match of the 24th round of the Premier League was held on Sunday, may 31, in Lviv at the stadium “Ukraine”. The decision on the fate of the match will be in the near future.
Recall, in the last days in the Lviv region registered most of all in Ukraine cases of coronavirus – 56. Therefore, the number of infected people in the region increased to 1619.