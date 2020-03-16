Because of the coronavirus, the workers transferred to Ukraine a billion dollars less than last year
Remittances of migrant workers in Ukraine at the end of 2019 may be reduced by $0,5-1 billion from last year’s $12 billion in connection with the spread of the coronavirus.
This is evidenced by preliminary data of the National Bank of Ukraine, issued on the controller’s page on Facebook on Monday.
According to the Deputy head of the NBU Dmitry Sologub, who was quoted by the press service also will decrease the outflow of currency worth about $1.5 billion in connection with reduction of expenses of Ukrainians for trips because of the coronavirus.
