Because of the extreme heat potatoes, coffee and tea may disappear: how is this possible?
Not only Ukraine but also all Europe from Spain to Sweden is suffering from the heat wave. The June heat beats temperature records in many countries. For example, in Frankfurt-on-main PAL record 1947 — 38.2 degrees Celsius with a plus sign. Authorities warned residents that the largest financial center of Germany, that the temperature is approaching 40 degrees.
In Italy was established the same weather. Those who are going to visit the country until the end of June, you should be ready to heat from 37 to 40 degrees. Seven Italian cities “delight” their guests with such a “warm welcome”. The locals prefer not to go outside. But the tourists have to visit the sights of Rome, Florence, Milan and Turin under the scorching sun. In the Italian capital the hot demand now — cold water. Visitors not only drink it, but even climb to the famous fountains. And it is categorically prohibited. Already eight people over the past week paid fines for 450 euros from the nose for bathing in Roman fountains.
Slightly lower temperature in Paris. It reached 25 Jun 24 degrees and continues to grow. The President of France Emmanuel macron urged to pay special attention to the sick, pregnant women, children and elderly people for whom a heat wave is a particularly serious challenge. The Ministry of education of France has postponed all the examination session until the end of June. Volunteers handed out drinking water to the homeless on the streets of Paris. City officials have installed additional fountains with drinking water, and converted temporary premises with air conditioning in parks and municipal buildings to all comers.
Even in the Scandinavian countries these days are very hot. In the South of Sweden and in Denmark the temperature reaches 30 degrees. The last time such a lingering sultry weather was in Europe in 2003. Then, a heat wave caused the death of about 20 thousand people.
Hot air has now come to Europe from the Sahara. The wind continues to drive him from Africa to the North. Forecasters say will have to wait until the wind direction will not change. But that’s not the worst news in this situation. Experts say that heat waves will cover European countries more and more often, despite ongoing efforts to combat global warming. The average temperature in Europe is growing every year. This adversely affects the yield of fruits and vegetables. Over the past two years in EU countries is almost two times rose onions and carrots. Prices soared also for courgettes, spinach, cabbage, lettuce.
Global warming could lead in the next 30 years to a sharp reduction in the harvest of potatoes, coffee, tea, cocoa, peanuts and many varieties of grapes, or even the complete disappearance of these products from the menu of a person.
