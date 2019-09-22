Because of the failure at the stadium the inhabitants of Budapest all night had to listen to the song Rammstein Deutschland
The construction of the stadium “Ferenc Puskas arena” in Budapest, took the problem of the columns, from-for what inhabitants of the Hungarian capital for nearly the whole night listening to the song Deutschland by the German band Rammstein. It is reported by Euronews.
People living near the upcoming completion of the arena “puskás”, said that the song was played about seven hours from Monday to Tuesday.
Residents reported loud music to the police, but no one was able to deal with the crashing until the morning.
On Tuesday, Facebook the owners of the arena “puskás” apologized, admitting that the stadium could really be heard “unpleasant noise” due to a technical error.
“The contractor took the necessary steps to ensure that such case will never happen again,” – say in the administration of the stadium.