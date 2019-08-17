Because of the heavy rain flooded the famous Russian resort: impressive video
August 17, 2019
In Russia a series of disasters came to the resort of Sochi. There on the morning of August 17 began a downpour volley, which the city is literally floated.
It became known that the flooding suffered as the streets of the resort, and the Federal highway Dzhubga-Sochi.
At the same time, the authorities assure that all emergency services are working in emergency mode.
Forecasters sounded poor prognosis — in the region, there is a risk of formation of tornadoes over the sea and the water level rise in rivers.
