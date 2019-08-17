Because of the heavy rain flooded the famous Russian resort: impressive video

| August 17, 2019 | News | No Comments
Loading...

Из-за ливня затоплен известный российский курорт: впечатляющие видео

In Russia a series of disasters came to the resort of Sochi. There on the morning of August 17 began a downpour volley, which the city is literally floated.

It became known that the flooding suffered as the streets of the resort, and the Federal highway Dzhubga-Sochi.

Из-за ливня затоплен известный российский курорт: впечатляющие видео

At the same time, the authorities assure that all emergency services are working in emergency mode.

Forecasters sounded poor prognosis — in the region, there is a risk of formation of tornadoes over the sea and the water level rise in rivers.

We will remind, in a network found out the real reason for Putin’s series of misfortunes.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter

Share Button
Loading...

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.