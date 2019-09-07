Because of the hurricane Dorian gray clouds in Florida has acquired an unusual color. PHOTO. VIDEO
People from Florida to share photographs of the sky in social networks. The skies above them suddenly turned bright purple.
The sky got purple shades after the hurricane he was held off the coast of the state. Unusual color associated with it.
Scientists say that the color of the sky and clouds — a result of how sunlight is scattered in a special way, passing through a hurricane storm clouds. Low-level clouds from Dorian scatter light at the wavelength that the eye and camera caught the color purple. A similar phenomenon also can be observed after hurricane Michael in 2018.
Amy Pope-Latham argues that observed on Wednesday as the sky outside her apartment in Jacksonville has turned grey in “a beautiful purple, and over time, became even brighter.”
“I live in Jacksonville. We stayed in the room all day, constantly checking the forecast to see where Dorian” she said.
Hurricane Dorian devastated the Bahamas Abaco and Grand Bahama and caused the deaths of at least 30 people. He is moving slowly along the East coast of the United States.
Berivan Keskin was cooking dinner for family when I noticed that the sky began to change. She lived in Jacksonville for about two years and never saw a hurricane. Her house is not damaged element. The woman said that the sunset was incredibly beautiful.
Amy Pope-Latham said never seen anything like it, the power of the elements had brought her in awe.
“The sky was definitely a pleasant reminder that we must have hope, and if we believe in the sun only when it shines, you’ll never survive the night,” she wrote.