Because of the storm in 17 departments of France, about 140 thousand homes were left without electricity (PHOTO)

As of Sunday morning in 17 departments of France remains the penultimate (orange) level of meteorology, reports TASS with reference to the national meteorological service Meteo France.

According to the statement the supplier of electricity Enedis, basically a failure in the supply of electricity touched the New residents of the region Aquitaine (South-West), also suffered residents of the regions of pays de La Loire (West), Auvergne (center) and Occitania (South).

According to the statement the supplier of electricity Enedis, basically a failure in the supply of electricity touched the New residents of the region Aquitaine (South-West), also suffered residents of the regions of pays de La Loire (West), Auvergne (center) and Occitania (South).

“Despite the continuing storm, our staff on the scene of accidents to quickly restore electricity,” – said in Enedis.

Weather affected the departments of vendée, Charente-Maritime, Gironde, Deux-sèvres, Charente, Landes, pyrénées-Atlantiques, Haute-Vienne, Allier, Cantal, Correze, Creuse, Dordogne, Puy-de-dôme and in Vienna, during the Sunday storms will come also in the departments of Alpes-Maritimes and South of Corsica.

In the vendée, a strong wind knocked down several trees on the railway line, which was suspended the movement of trains.

The wind speed in the Gironde Department reached last night 45,2 m/s, which is a record since 1996. In nice, for an hour had a three-week rainfall.