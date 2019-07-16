Because of the war in Ukraine Putin will change the Charter of the Russian army
Russian President and Supreme commander of the armed forces of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, whose army is constantly engaged in military operations around the world and five years actively supporting the militants in the Donbas, has set the task to improve the disciplinary Charter of the Armed forces. It is reported by Telegram channel “Before anyone else. Well, almost”.
The updated document should be allowed the Russian military to tell on the Internet and the media about belonging to the armed forces. It is also forbidden to publish photos and videos during the execution of combat missions, which you can recognize the location of the unit. In addition, social media is not show combat awards and certificates to them.
It is reported that the defense Ministry has already prepared a draft decree of the President of Russia. The document is published on the Federal portal of projects of normative legal acts.
Note, photo and video published by the Russian military in social networks, international investigators were able to identify the number of parts and divisions of the Russian army, which seized the Crimea, fought in Donbas and Syria.
As he wrote, “FACTS”, according to some experts, Russia wants the West to impose a new world war. The first base for a military clash with the United States may be the territory of the Baltic States. Then under false pretenses will be applied to nuclear strikes on targets in Europe. Russia is also actively places its military on the territory of Belarus under the pretext of collective security the future of the Union state.
