Because of the weather 2-hour domestic flight became a 36-hour grueling journey
A two-hour Air Canada flight turned into a 36-hour international flight with an unplanned stop in the U.S. due to bad weather where the plane could not land at the scheduled airport. This writes the Business Insider.
Passengers were transported from Vancouver (British Columbia), Alaska and then back to Vancouver before they could reach the destination of Whitehorse, the capital of the canadian region of Yukon, more than a day.
The 279 Air Canada flight had to fly from Vancouver to Whitehorse on December 16, but due to the weather was unable to land after a 15 minute flight over the airport.
The Air Canada representative announced that the flight was rejected “due to weather constraints for landing in Whitehorse”.
The passengers really thought the plane landed. One of the passengers, Thea Rogers, said, “actually, I thought we landed. And then it was so sharp, up, up, up, and say, “Oh, I don’t think we land”.
Then the flight got to the anchorage (AK). Anchorage is located about 490 miles (788 km) from the Whitehorse.
Some passengers waiting to travel within the country did not have the necessary documents such as passports.
Then the passengers said they will spend the night in Alaska. But Rogers said that at first it was unclear whether they will be able to leave the airport.
“Then they told us if we just sleep on the chairs in the security zone or can go. I don’t think we can go without passports”.
Eventually they were able to stay in a hotel and catch a flight to Whitehorse the next morning — only to not be able to land again and in the end they were rerouted to Vancouver, from whence they originally departed.
One passenger, Roger Gauthier, says that the passengers could not believe that they flew over Whitehorse, seeing the lights below.
He said that Vancouver was “total chaos”, because they had to go through customs as an international flight.
Passengers were able to get to the Whitehorse — approximately 36 hours after the start of the trip.
In total the trip was about 2700 miles (4345 km).
Gaultier to is outraged by the attitude of Air Canada to passengers throughout the test.
But Lisa Schroeder, another passenger, told CBC that he was grateful that the pilot ultimately decided not to land in Whitehorse: “Nobody can control the weather, and we were very grateful that the pilot made a wise decision.”