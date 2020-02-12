Become aware of the salaries of Ministers in January
The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine published the salaries of the members of the government in January 2020. The relevant information is published on the government portal.
It is reported that in January 2020 payment accrued under the old rules. But in February, according to February 5 decision, the salaries of Ministers and other officials will be charged with reference to the average salary in Ukraine in a fixed rate. While the award does not exceed the salary.
It is also reported that in January the members of the government paid wages excluding bonuses. The prize will be agreed and paid in February.
The biggest payout will receive Deputy Minister of foreign Affairs Sergey Sorrel — 130 thousand hryvnias, the Deputy Minister of social policy Natalia Nanoscience — 103 thousand hryvnia, Deputy Minister of digital transformation on European integration Valery Ionen — 101 thousand hryvnia.
The Prime Minister Alexey Goncharuk earned 33 thousand, the Minister of internal Affairs Arsen Avakov — 47 thousand hryvnias, Minister of the Cabinet of Ministers Dmitry Dubilet — 12 thousand hryvnia.