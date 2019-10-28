Become aware of when depression premature aging
In this disease the human brain wears out faster.
American scientists from Yale University prove that depression contributes to aging of the human nervous system including the brain, which may accelerate the processes leading to the development of Alzheimer’s disease, one of the most dangerous markers of the aging person.
The study authors reported that people with signs of depressed mental status and depression is reduced, the intensity of contacts among the neurons in the brain. Than more signs, the stronger is the depression, the lower was the activity of their neurons. A similar decrease in the activity of neurons in the brains of patients with depression could be a precursor to future neurodegenerative diseases, evidencing accelerated neurological aging, experts said.
During the study, the researchers injected into the body volunteers a radioactive substance associated with a specific protein in synaptic vesicles. Thus any contact between neurons.
The study showed that people who suffer from depression, have fewer synaptic vesicles compared with their peers with no depressive disorder. Therefore, the neurons of people with depression have lost their connection level and not had the opportunity actively communicate.
According to scientists, the denser among neurons connection is, the better developed cognitive abilities. Weakening of typical aging. Experts said that such a relationship debilitating “depression may accelerate normal aging”.