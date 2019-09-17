Become the first winners of the “Emmy”: the “Game of thrones” from 10 awards
In Los Angeles hosted a two-day award ceremony the “Emmy” in minor and technical categories. The winner of the award was the popular TV series “Game of thrones,” which received awards in ten categories out of 32. Saga recognized as the best in the category of Creative Arts. It was also noted for best cast, best visual effects, costumes, makeup, soundtrack, sound, stunt work, design screensavers and casting, and others.
Seven award-winning documentary “Free-solos the National Geographic”. Comedy series “the Amazing Mrs. Meisel” was awarded with six awards. Awards were also given to the television program “Queer Eye”, the show “Our planet”, the film “Leaving Neverland”.
Seven awards went to the acclaimed TV series “Chernobyl”, which attracted 19 nominations.
The oldest winner of the Emmy in 2019 was 97-year-old writer and producer Norman Lear.
American chef, writer and TV host Anthony Bourdain received a posthumous award for the program for CNN, “Anthony Bourdain. Unknown part”.
The main award ceremony the “Emmy” will be held on the night of September 23.
