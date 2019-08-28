Beer can start to sell some of the metro stations (PHOTOS)

Loading...

As you know, the government, Doug Ford is actively working on a plan to increase and expand sales of beer and wine in Ontario. The plans were developed, the legislation was enacted, the conservative and progressive politicians struggle to with a lottery ticket and potato chips can be seized and a case of beer.

In principle, all that now stands between you and the ability to buy beer at the corner store is the official statement of the government, which can appear in October.

One of the most troubling issues for this week refers to the shops on stations TTC – will they be allowed to sell booze in the subway, along with such necessities as gum and Jamaican patties.

Recently on the walls of the several newspaper kiosks TTC appeared with a sign reading “Want a beer? Subscribe here”.

Collecting signatures engaged group of activists Choice and Firness, which consists of representatives of beer, wine and cider industry, with the support of the Ontario government.

The organization promotes the idea of modern alcoholic system.

If newsagents TTC show posters, does that mean they also consider themselves a corner shops? And if so, how soon will we be able to buy beer and wine in the subway?

TTC themselves did not deny this possibility, according to them, if the laws permitted the sale of certain items at convenience stores, it could spread to metro.

If the law about drinking is accepted, remains to be seen, but all existing laws regarding consumption of alcohol in public places, will remain — meaning that you can’t open a bottle of cold beer while riding on the subway train, even if you bought it there.