Beer protects against diabetes
Chinese scientists came to the conclusion that moderate consumption of beer increases the metabolism of glucose. And they determine the likelihood of a person to deal with diabetes.
Good news for the millions of Russians who consider themselves fans of the frothy beverage. Chinese scientists have found that drinking half a liter of beer a day provides additional prevention of type II diabetes. However, the same effect can be obtained from one glass of wine. Moderate drinking is no more than two and a half units a day may improve glucose metabolism. Magicforum recalls that type II diabetes is characterized by impaired ability to break down glucose, which leads to spikes in blood sugar levels, insulin resistance and gain weight.
However, the findings of the Chinese scientists had already been subjected to considerable criticism on the part of their colleagues from other countries. They emphasize that in any case can not be recommended people to protect yourself from diabetes with the help of alcohol, because alcoholic beverages can cause dangerous changes in blood sugar levels. And this, in turn, will lead to overweight and obesity, which are major drivers of type II diabetes.
However, Chinese experts emphasize that it is only the moderate use of alcoholic beverages. Their conclusions are made on the basis of a meta-analysis of 10 studies examining the relationship of alcohol and diabetes of the second type. Alcohol consumption improved glucose metabolism, which reduced the indicators of insulin.