Bees against honey: network funny flash mob of Russians against Georgia

| June 25, 2019 | News | No Comments

Пчелы против меда: сеть рассмешил флешмоб россиян против Грузии

Russia unexpectedly responded to mass protests in Georgia, which provoked the Deputy of the State Duma Sergey Gavrilov, who took the seat of the speaker of the Georgian Parliament and repeatedly declared about the recognition of independence of Abkhazia and South Ossetia.

Thus, the network began to upload pictures of the destruction of one of Georgian brands of mineral water “Borjomi”. But the fact that “Borjomi” fluent in Russian “Alfa-group”. This drew the attention of well-known blogger Rustem Adagamov. “In the cart post videos where some mu*Aki poured into the toilet bowl of mineral water in protest against the Georgians. Hey, patriots, the water “Borjomi” has long been a Russian, she speaks of “Alfa-group”, — wrote the blogger on Twitter.

