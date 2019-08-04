Beetle tried to stop Trump to speak

| August 4, 2019 | News | No Comments
Loading...

Жук пытался помешать Трампу произнести речь

The Network made a splash bug that was crawling across the face of Donald trump during his official speech in Virginia. The video was published on SkyNews on Twitter.

The video has already garnered over 300 thousand views.

Despite the bold insect, the Tram continued to calmly speak your speech without stopping for a single second. Network users had video like. Many began to joke about it.

“The poor beetle, he’s just trying to figure out what fruit it landed: orange, but not as sweet as usual,” wrote one user.

Share Button
Loading...

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.