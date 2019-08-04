Beetle tried to stop Trump to speak
The Network made a splash bug that was crawling across the face of Donald trump during his official speech in Virginia. The video was published on SkyNews on Twitter.
The video has already garnered over 300 thousand views.
Despite the bold insect, the Tram continued to calmly speak your speech without stopping for a single second. Network users had video like. Many began to joke about it.
“The poor beetle, he’s just trying to figure out what fruit it landed: orange, but not as sweet as usual,” wrote one user.
The US President managed to finish a speech in Virginia without being distracted by what appears to be a bug crawling through his hair.
Read today’s top stories here: https://t.co/iOm40vn1kt pic.twitter.com/8ntFVaSoPm
— Sky News (@SkyNews) July 30, 2019