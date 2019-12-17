Before El Clasico real Madrid and Barcelona for the first time will stay in the same hotel
Real Madrid and Barcelona for the first time in the history of face-to-face confrontation will stay in the same hotel before the postponed match of the 10th round of La Liga, according to Lasexta.
This is to avoid the blockade, which can make supporters of independence of Catalonia.
According to the newspaper, the match will run 3,000 security personnel. Both teams leave the hotel together in two buses, which will accompany up to 30 police cars.
Note that the hotel “Sofia” is located just 700 metres from the stadium “Nou camp”.
The match will take place tomorrow and will start at 21:00 on Kiev.