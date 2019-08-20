Before Ronaldo has not held up: a beginner “the Dynamo” has appeared in the music video African rapper (video)
Midfielder Kiev “Dynamo” Mohammed Kadiri, recently moved to the capital club from Russia, took part in the filming of the clip African rapper G-Naze. The shooting took place in June in the hometown of football is Obuasi in southern Ghana, and the August 17 premiere of the video on the artist channel at YouTube. In the frame G Naze in the company of boys, including Kadiri, dancing, playing the track.
Recall that the 23-year-old Mohammed Kadiri after transition in “the Dynamo” (previously his contract belonged to the Austrian Austria Wien) played in official matches in just 18 minutes as a substitute in the guest meeting of the championship against Ukraine “Lviv” (3:0).
It is recognized that to star Cristiano Ronaldo, recently starring in the is the Singapore supermarket chains, “actor” Kadiri still falls short. That does not scale.
Photo of FC “Dynamo”
