Before Ronaldo has not held up: a beginner “the Dynamo” has appeared in the music video African rapper (video)

| August 20, 2019 | Sport | No Comments
Loading...

До Роналду не дотянул: новичок «Динамо» снялся в клипе африканского рэпера (видео)

Midfielder Kiev “Dynamo” Mohammed Kadiri, recently moved to the capital club from Russia, took part in the filming of the clip African rapper G-Naze. The shooting took place in June in the hometown of football is Obuasi in southern Ghana, and the August 17 premiere of the video on the artist channel at YouTube. In the frame G Naze in the company of boys, including Kadiri, dancing, playing the track.

Recall that the 23-year-old Mohammed Kadiri after transition in “the Dynamo” (previously his contract belonged to the Austrian Austria Wien) played in official matches in just 18 minutes as a substitute in the guest meeting of the championship against Ukraine “Lviv” (3:0).

It is recognized that to star Cristiano Ronaldo, recently starring in the is the Singapore supermarket chains, “actor” Kadiri still falls short. That does not scale.

Photo of FC “Dynamo”

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter

Share Button
Loading...

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.