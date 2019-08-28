Before the base “Manchester United” appears Pogba Out (photos)
Fans of “Manchester United” did graffiti on the information Board in front of the entrance to the team’s training base in Carrington.
The inscription on the Billboard, which States that players Manchester United must not stop and give autographs to fans, was covered in a call Out Pogba – Pogba go, informs Marca.
Fans of the 20-times Champions of England dissatisfied with constant conversations of one of the team leaders to change the club.
Oil poured into the fire, and the episode with no Pogba scored a penalty in the match of the 2nd round of the Premier League against Wolverhampton. We will remind, in the 68th minute when the score was 1:1 French force selected from the regular penalty taker Marcus Rashford right to the break of the appointed referee Jonathan moss 11-metre in gate “wolves”.
However, Pogba the missed penalty and the red devils lost to Wolverhampton 2 points.
After the match Paul was subjected to racist abuse.